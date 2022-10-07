Home States Odisha

Two killed in lightning strike in Jajpur

Two persons including a minor of Bhubanpur village within Dharmasala police limits died allegedly after being struck by a lightning on Tuesday.

Published: 07th October 2022 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

The deceased were identified as Chandan Kumar Malik (16) and Banchhanidhi Malik (19). Police said, the duo was on their way back home after collecting grass for their cattle when it started raining heavily. They took shelter under a tree when the lightning struck them. 

They were later rushed to the Barachana community health centre but were declared brought dead.
Police later seized the bodies and sent them for postmortem. Villagers have urged the government to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased. 

