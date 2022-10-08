Ayurveda more effective with modern system: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said traditional knowledge of ayurveda along with modern healthcare system have been helpful in making the healthcare system more effective.Addressing an induction programme of 143 ayurvedic medical officers at Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said ayurveda is age-old knowledge of life science that has been traditionally helping millions of people in India in maintaining good health and controlling diseases. Now this knowledge, along with modern healthcare system, has been revived with structured studies to help society with more effectiveness.

Welcoming the new medical officers, he asked them to follow the 5T initiative to boost the State’s transformative journey in healthcare. Speaking on the State’s commitment to ensure universal access to quality healthcare services, he said the size of the budget of the Health department has been increased to over `12,000 crore in 2022-23 which is almost double of what it was three years ago.

