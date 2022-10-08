Deogarh: Stranded after floodwater release, 10 rescued

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: As many as 10 persons including five minors and a woman had a providential escape after they were rescued from the Gohira nullah at Jamunali village under Tileibeni block in the district where the water level suddenly rose after release of floodwater from the dam on Friday. Reportedly, the group was at the spot taking selfies when the gush of water took them by surprise.

According to reports, on Friday morning, the group of 10 persons had gone to the Gohira nullah for recreation purposes when the water was up to knee level. However, at around 10 am, the water level started increasing suddenly after one of the gates of the Gohira dam, located 5 kms from the nullah was opened to discharge floodwater. As water entered the nullah, the group made all efforts to get grip of the nearby branches or rocks to resist the water current and screamed for help.

Subsequently, the villagers rushed to the nullah and immediately informed the fire officials of Reamal besides the dam authorities while some of them tried to rescue the stranded people. By the time, the team reached the spot, four persons had already come to the shore with the help of the villagers. The fire officials then rescued the other six persons from water safely.

Fire Officer, Reamal, Prafulla Biswal said, “A six-member team of our department had gone for rescue operation. The team rescued five minor children besides a woman from the nullah who were stuck in the water for around three hours. There were no other persons in the nullah, the group confirmed.” However, it was a narrow escape for all of them, he added.

On the other hand, sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Gohira Dam Hrushikesh Bhoi said, the discharge of floodwater was not sudden. As the water level had crossed the full reservoir level (FRL) of 235.5 ft at the dam, one of the five gates was opened to release the water in the morning. Prior to that, sirens were also blown but the picnickers might not have heard. However, we immediately closed the gate after we came to know that some people were stuck. Our officials were also present during the rescue operation.”

