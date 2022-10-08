Odisha: Class VII girl student and her baby die after delivery

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: A 13-year-old girl and her newborn boy died after delivery at Raikia community health centre (CHC) in Kandhamal district on Thursday. The minor was a Class VII student of the government-run residential girls' high school at Rangaparu within Belghar police limits in Tumudibandha block.

On September 24, school authorities found out that the girl was pregnant following which the headmaster lodged a complaint with Belghar police. While a case was registered in this connection, the hostel warden was dismissed for negligence of duty.

The girl was produced before the district child welfare committee and was sent to a shelter home at G Udaygiri after medical examination at MKCG MCH in Berhampur. Sources said on September 5, the girl complained of labour pain and delivered a baby boy in the shelter house.

She and the newborn were rushed to the CHC at Raikia where doctors declared the baby dead. She was admitted to the CHC. During treatment on Thursday night, the minor’s health deteriorated and she died.

Following the girl’s death, her father, Sadananda Majhi, lodged a complaint with the police.

