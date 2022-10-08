Two swept away during immersion, one drowns

Home States Odisha

10 persons injured in group clash at Bari Mount market in Jajpur

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/JAJPUR: One of the two youths swept away in Salandi river during immersion of Goddess Durga idol, was found dead on Friday. He was identified as 22-year-old Ramananda Sahu of Januganj area within Bhadrak Town police limits. His body was recovered near the river by ODRAF team at around 5 pm.

On Thursday night, Sahu and one Bidyasarathi Nayak (22) were part of a group of youths who had gone to Salandi river ghat at Baudpur to immerse Goddess Durga idol of Januganj Puja committee. At around 8.30 pm, the duo lost control and was caught in the strong current of the fast flowing river which is in spate following heavy rains since the last few days.

Nayak was rescued by villagers of Baudpur nearly 400 metre away from the ghat. However, Sahu went missing. On being informed, fire service personnel of Bhadrak reached the ghat and started rescue operation. However, Sahu could not be traced.

Bhadrak tehsildar Madhusudan Nayak said an ODRAF team was roped in for rescue work on Friday and the missing youth’s body was recovered. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

In Jajpur, at least 10 persons were injured in a group clash during an immersion procession at Bari Mount market on Thursday night. Police said members of Anandapur Durga Puja committee were taking out a procession for immersion of Goddess Durga idol. When the procession reached Bari Mount market, some committee members had an altercation with a few youths of Rampa Dalit Sahi. 

The heated exchange soon turned into a full-blown clash between the two groups. The warring factions started pelting stones and glass bottles at each other. On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. 

The injured persons were admitted to the local community health centre. Bari IIC Manoj Kumar Nayak said two separate cases were registered in this connection and no one has been arrested so far. A platoon of police force has been deployed at Bari Mount market to prevent any further flare-ups.

