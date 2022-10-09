Couple accused of torturing nephew

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly tortured and branded with hot cooking spoon by his paternal uncle and aunt in Markat Nagar locality of the city.The matter came to fore after the victim’s maternal grandfather of Dhenkanal lodged a complaint at Markat Nagar police here on Saturday.

As per the complaint, the victim, a class-3 student had been staying with his maternal grandfather and grandmother after his mother died about four years back and father remarried.His paternal uncle and aunt had brought him to their rented accommodation to their home in March this year.

“Our daughter’s in-laws had brought our grandson to Cuttack to provide him better education. But they had been torturing my grandson for the last several days. While his aunt was branding him with a hot cooking spoon, his uncle used to beat him up with a belt. We came to know about his harrowing ordeal when our grandson visited our house recently during the Durga Puja vacation,” stated victim’s grandfather Madan Mohan Rout in his FIR.

“While the victim has been sent for necessary medical examination, he will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC),” said IIC, Markat Nagar police station Beauty Mohanty.

