Rains hit life in southern Odisha districts

BERHAMPUR: Incessant rain for the last three days has thrown life out of gear in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Gajapati districts.While standing crops over thousands of acres of land have been submerged, communication has been hit in several parts of the districts. A culvert at Baliguda block in Kandhamal district was washed away while roads remained waterlogged posing problems for commuters in rural areas.

Sources said a temporary wooden bridge over Harabhangi river in Mohana block of Gajapati district was washed away severing communication between Dhanupanka, Badheipur, Gundriguda and Nuasahi villages. This apart, two houses in Badapada village under Nuagada block in the district were damaged due to the rains.

Nuagada tehsildar A Pradhan along with local revenue inspector P Jagadish visited the village and provided polythene sheets to the affected.In Ganjam district, hundreds of acres of standing paddy crops remain submerged. Besides, roads connecting rural areas of Khallikote, Jaganathprasad, Bhanjanagar and Digapahandi too are under water. Similar is the condition in urban areas where rainwater has entered houses in low-lying localities.

Residents of Gandhinagar, Hillpatana, Aska Road and Radio Station areas in Berhampur city alleged that drain water has flooded the areas following incessant rains.

