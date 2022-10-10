Former MP Prasanna Patsani appointed member of Odisha Planning Board

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several former MPs and ex-MLAs were rehabilitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while appointing members of the State Planning Board and chairpersons of State-run public sector undertakings on Sunday.

Three members of the State Planning Board were appointed while chairpersons of 16 PSUs were also announced. Former MP Prasanna Patsani and former MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik were taken in as board members with cabinet rank while another former MLA Sadhu Nepak was given minister of state rank. Both Patsani and Patnaik were denied tickets in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly election respectively.

Besides, former MP Kalikesh Singhdeo was appointed as the chairperson of the Odisha State Housing Board. While Minati Behera will continue as the chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women, former MP Pradip Majhi has been appointed as advisor to State Development Councils. Lopamudra Buxipatra and Gita Bastia have been appointed as advisors to Mission Shakti.

