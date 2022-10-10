Odisha: Seedy story of a sex scandal and its hush-hush handling

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The arrest of 25-year-old Archana Nag for allegedly forcing women into what appears to be a seedy story of sex, exploitation and wealth has opened a Pandora’s Box. Even as pictures of leaders of political parties do the rounds on social media, sensationalised versions of what seems like an escort service turned into a blackmail racket have actors, businessmen, jewellers and people from other social circles as its players.

Commissionerate Police’s hush-hush handling of the issue only made the matter intriguing. Police initially dismissed it as a petty case though it was designated as sensitive. Interestingly, cops have not yet sought remand of the 25-year-old accused whose flamboyant lifestyle has grabbed headlines. Now selective leaks of WhatsApp chats and pictures appear to be a diversionary strategy.

Sources said police are not keen to look into the links of Archana and her on-the-run husband Jagabandhu Chand with prominent persons, many of whom are leaders of various political parties. However, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh on Sunday said police have written to the Reserve Bank of India to ascertain the bank account details in the name of the accused, fixed deposits if any, and transactions in the last five years. The Registrar of Companies will also be requested to find out if any company has been registered in her name.

The couple was known for leading an extravagant lifestyle and Archana reportedly revealed before the police that one of their sources of income was through a car showroom in the Capital. Her claims are being verified. According to police, a woman lodged a complaint against Archana at Khandagiri police station on October 2 alleging she was in possession of some of her obscene photographs.

Archana reportedly asked the victim to develop a friendship with a filmmaker to capture intimate moments between them and then blackmail him for money. “She threatened the woman when she refused to execute her plans. The victim was compelled to act as per her direction,” said DCP Singh. In her complaint, the woman alleged that Archana was in possession of some of her obscene photographs for which she was forced to carry out her plans to target the filmmaker.

The police have seized four mobile phones, two tablets, one laptop and pen drive each, and passbooks from Archana’s house in the Satya Vihar area of the Capital City. The electronic devices have been sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examination. A notice was sent to Archana’s husband to appear before them for questioning in connection with the case. However, he has not so far complied citing his health condition as he recently underwent an operation, police said.

