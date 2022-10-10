Odisha: Sycophancy unchained in BJD

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

You can escape unscathed if your words are meant to praise or defend the Chief Minister. This has been the latest trend in Odisha as there is a mad rush among the BJD leaders to remain in the good books of Naveen Patnaik. Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb went overboard to glorify the Chief Minister at a party meeting by comparing the BJD boss to Lord Jagannath. “Earlier people outside Odisha recognised the State because of Lord Jagannath. But now when you tell anyone that you are from Odisha, people will immediately identify with Naveen Patnaik,” he said at the two-day BJD meet recently.

Though the Minister tried to clarify his stand after a hue and cry by Opposition leaders seeking an unconditional apology, he did not relent. Terming it unfortunate to see Opposition parties trying to play unnecessary politics over his speech, Deb tweeted, “I meant that nationally people have started recognising Odisha for #ShriNaveenPatnaik’s clean and good governance. I urge Oppn parties to stop misinterpreting.” The Minister had also defended the CM’s absence in the Assembly stating that his health was important. Critics, however, have questioned the silence of Naveen, who hardly spares anybody for hurting the Odia sentiments around Lord Jagannath.

You can escape unscathed if your words are meant to praise or defend the Chief Minister. This has been the latest trend in Odisha as there is a mad rush among the BJD leaders to remain in the good books of Naveen Patnaik. Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb went overboard to glorify the Chief Minister at a party meeting by comparing the BJD boss to Lord Jagannath. “Earlier people outside Odisha recognised the State because of Lord Jagannath. But now when you tell anyone that you are from Odisha, people will immediately identify with Naveen Patnaik,” he said at the two-day BJD meet recently. Though the Minister tried to clarify his stand after a hue and cry by Opposition leaders seeking an unconditional apology, he did not relent. Terming it unfortunate to see Opposition parties trying to play unnecessary politics over his speech, Deb tweeted, “I meant that nationally people have started recognising Odisha for #ShriNaveenPatnaik’s clean and good governance. I urge Oppn parties to stop misinterpreting.” The Minister had also defended the CM’s absence in the Assembly stating that his health was important. Critics, however, have questioned the silence of Naveen, who hardly spares anybody for hurting the Odia sentiments around Lord Jagannath.