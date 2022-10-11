Home States Odisha

Jajpur: Employment officer in Vigilance net for bribery

Vigilance officials on Monday caught the district employment officer (DEO) of Jajpur red-handed while he was accepting Rs 12,600 bribe from a driver through a clerk. 

Published: 11th October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vigilance officials on Monday caught the district employment officer (DEO) of Jajpur red-handed while he was accepting Rs 12,600 bribe from a driver through a clerk. 

The accused DEO was identified as Tapas Swain. Vigilance officials also apprehended senior clerk in the district employment office Jitendra Sethy. The clerk was taking the bribe money on behalf of the DEO from a driver whose vehicle has been engaged in the employment office.

Sources said one Bibekananda Mohapatra had engaged his vehicle in the employment office on rent for official purpose. The hiring and fuel cost of the vehicle was not paid to him for the last couple of months. When Mohapatra asked the DEO to release the dues, the latter demanded a bribe. 

Vigilance officials are carrying out simultaneous searches at Swain’s properties including his flat and a double-storey building in Bhubaneswar and house at native village in Cuttack’s Niali. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp