Doctor falls victim to cyber fraud, loses over Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A doctor of R Udaygiri community health centre (CHC) of Gajapati district fell into the trap of cyber fraud recently, losing over Rs 3 lakh in the process. Dr Lakshmikant Chand of Ayodhya Nagar in Berhampur was duped after clicking an unknown link that resembled the app of a nationalised bank.

Sources said, around two days back Chand received a message on his phone asking him to update his PAN in the app through the link failing which he would not be able to use the application.

Assuming that the message was sent by his bank, he entered his user ID and password on the page and then received an OTP. Within minutes of filling the OTP, he received messages of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 24,987 withdrawn from the bank in succession.

Worried, Chand filed a complaint with the Cyber and Economic Offences police station in Berhampur on Tuesday. Investigation is underway, said police. According to cyber police station records, this is reportedly the third case of cyber fraud reported in the city in the last one week



BERHAMPUR: A doctor of R Udaygiri community health centre (CHC) of Gajapati district fell into the trap of cyber fraud recently, losing over Rs 3 lakh in the process. Dr Lakshmikant Chand of Ayodhya Nagar in Berhampur was duped after clicking an unknown link that resembled the app of a nationalised bank. Sources said, around two days back Chand received a message on his phone asking him to update his PAN in the app through the link failing which he would not be able to use the application. Assuming that the message was sent by his bank, he entered his user ID and password on the page and then received an OTP. Within minutes of filling the OTP, he received messages of Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 24,987 withdrawn from the bank in succession. Worried, Chand filed a complaint with the Cyber and Economic Offences police station in Berhampur on Tuesday. Investigation is underway, said police. According to cyber police station records, this is reportedly the third case of cyber fraud reported in the city in the last one week