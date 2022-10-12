Home States Odisha

Ensure people are not harassed for HSRP fitment: Govt to STA

In some cases, where vehicle manufactures have closed down their business, such vehicle owners are facing problems as no facility is available in the portal for booking of HSRP.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Representational image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government may go slow on enforcement against vehicle owners for not using high security registration plate (HSRP) as it wants people not to face any harassment while getting it fixed.The Transport department has directed the State Transport Authority (STA) to assess the number of old vehicles, capacity of HSRP manufactures and accordingly re-fix the timeline for fixation of the number plate.

The move came after the State government noticed that vehicle owners were facing problems for online registration and were unable to fix number plates within the scheduled time.The STA had initially notified the September 30 deadline for the Odisha registration mark and registration number ending with 1, 2, 3 and 4. Despite it being extended by a month (deadline October 31), people are still finding it difficult to get slots for HSRP booking.

Not only the slot unavailability within the scheduled time, in remote areas, people are facing problems as online booking systems and fixation centres are not available easily. In some cases, where vehicle manufactures have closed down their business, such vehicle owners are facing problems as no facility is available in the portal for booking of HSRP.

The Transport department has asked Transport Commissioner to get the database of old vehicles, capacity of manufactures to prepare and affix HSRP in a day and calculate the time required to affix HSRP in all such old vehicles. 

