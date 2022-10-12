Woman Maoist killed in encounter with security forces in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A female Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Sindhi forest under Baliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, a joint squad of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation in the region in the morning.

When the security forces combed Sindhi forest under Sudra panchayat, a group of Maoists, hiding in the area allegedly fired at them which was retaliated by the SOG-DVF squad.In the exchange of fire, a female Maoist was killed while others managed to flee taking cover in the hilly terrain. The combing team seized a country-made pistol and other materials from the spot, IG, Southern Range Satyabrata Bhoi said.

Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet and post-mortem would be conducted at Baliguda sub-divisional hospital.Following the incident, combing has been intensified in the area to track down the retreating rebels.Kandhamal district, placed in the tri-junction of a Maoist corridor, used to be a hotbed of the Left Wing extremists. However, strategic action by the State Police has led to a considerable weakening of the ultra movement.

A lady cadre was killed in Tumudibandha area in 2019 during a similar exchange of fire. In 2017 too, a woman Maoist was gunned down in Milicia reserve forest near Barkhama under Baliguda sub-division.

Though Maoist activities in Baliguda and Tumudibandh have reduced to a great extent, the Naxal activities show up through poster campaigns.

BERHAMPUR: A female Maoist cadre was killed in an exchange of fire with security personnel in Sindhi forest under Baliguda sub-division of Kandhamal district on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, a joint squad of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) launched an operation in the region in the morning. When the security forces combed Sindhi forest under Sudra panchayat, a group of Maoists, hiding in the area allegedly fired at them which was retaliated by the SOG-DVF squad.In the exchange of fire, a female Maoist was killed while others managed to flee taking cover in the hilly terrain. The combing team seized a country-made pistol and other materials from the spot, IG, Southern Range Satyabrata Bhoi said. Identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet and post-mortem would be conducted at Baliguda sub-divisional hospital.Following the incident, combing has been intensified in the area to track down the retreating rebels.Kandhamal district, placed in the tri-junction of a Maoist corridor, used to be a hotbed of the Left Wing extremists. However, strategic action by the State Police has led to a considerable weakening of the ultra movement. A lady cadre was killed in Tumudibandha area in 2019 during a similar exchange of fire. In 2017 too, a woman Maoist was gunned down in Milicia reserve forest near Barkhama under Baliguda sub-division. Though Maoist activities in Baliguda and Tumudibandh have reduced to a great extent, the Naxal activities show up through poster campaigns.