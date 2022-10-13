BJP stages dharna, demand ouster of S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to dismiss Minister for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash from his council of ministers to pave way for an impartial probe into the unnatural death of Nimapara Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

Leaders of the BJP staged a dharna near the statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das in front of Raj Bhawan demanding that the Minister be brought under the purview of the investigation. “Continuation of Dash as Education Minister is having adverse effect on the students, their guardians and intellectuals of the State. The people fail to understand why the Chief Minister who is always conscious about his image is giving protection to Dash,” said senior BJP leader Sajjan Sharma.

