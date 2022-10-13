Home States Odisha

BJP stages dharna, demand ouster of S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Leaders of the BJP staged a dharna near the statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das in front of Raj Bhawan demanding that the Minister be brought under the purview of the investigation. 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to dismiss Minister for School and Mass Education Samir Ranjan Dash from his council of ministers to pave way for an impartial probe into the unnatural death of Nimapara Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo.

Leaders of the BJP staged a dharna near the statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das in front of Raj Bhawan demanding that the Minister be brought under the purview of the investigation. “Continuation of Dash as Education Minister is having adverse effect on the students, their guardians and intellectuals of the State. The people fail to understand why the Chief Minister who is always conscious about his image is giving protection to Dash,” said senior BJP leader Sajjan Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Samir Ranjan Dash
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp