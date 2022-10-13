BJP's Aparajita Sarangi elected to IPU executive committee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has been elected to the executive committee of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Kigali, Republic of Rawanda.India has made it to the prestigious global organisation of national parliaments after 20 years. Sarangi was voted by the Asia-Pacific region by securing 12 out of 18 votes.

The executive committee oversees administration and makes recommendations to the governing council on various matters, including applications by national parliaments or regional parliamentary assemblies wishing to join IPU.

It also assesses candidates for the post of Secretary General and submits a recommendation to the governing council. It also proposes the IPU’s annual work programme and budget. The executive committee makes sure that decisions taken by the assembly and governing council are put into practice.

“Lok Sabha congratulates Ms. @AprajitaSarangi, MP for registering thumping victory in election to the post of Member of Executive Committee of IPU during ongoing IPU145 at Kigali, Rwanda. The spectacular margin of her victory, 12 out of total 18 votes, is indeed praiseworthy,” said tweet from Lok Sabha secretariat.

