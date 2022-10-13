Home States Odisha

BJP's Aparajita Sarangi elected to IPU executive committee

The executive committee makes sure that decisions taken by the assembly and governing council are put into practice.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi has been elected to the executive committee of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Kigali, Republic of Rawanda.India has made it to the prestigious global organisation of national parliaments after 20 years. Sarangi was voted by the Asia-Pacific region by securing 12 out of 18 votes.

The executive committee oversees administration and makes recommendations to the  governing council on various matters, including applications by national parliaments or regional parliamentary assemblies wishing to join IPU.

It also assesses candidates for the post of Secretary General and submits a recommendation to the governing council. It also proposes the IPU’s annual work programme and budget. The executive committee makes sure that decisions taken by the assembly and governing council are put into practice.

“Lok Sabha congratulates Ms. @AprajitaSarangi, MP for registering thumping victory in election to the post of Member of Executive Committee of IPU during ongoing IPU145 at Kigali, Rwanda. The spectacular margin of her victory, 12 out of total 18 votes, is indeed praiseworthy,” said tweet from Lok Sabha secretariat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi BJP
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp