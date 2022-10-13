Home States Odisha

Block, panchayat level women SHGs to look after wayside amenity centres 

The departments of Mission Shakti, Tourism and Works will plan out the details for effective functioning of the WACs.

Published: 13th October 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday decided in principle that wayside amenity centres (WACs) will be operated by block and gram panchayat level women self help group (WSHG) federations. However, civil maintenance of these assets will be done by the respective property owing departments as and when necessary. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra here.

Taking a review on the functioning of the WACs, the Chief Secretary directed Mission Shakti department to train the WSHG members with necessary skill through professional institutions.He said professional running of the WACs while providing additional earning opportunities to the local people will also attract more tourists to these places. The departments concerned were advised to make available additional logistic facilities at WACs generally required by the travellers and tourists. 

The departments of Mission Shakti, Tourism and Works will plan out the details for effective functioning of the WACs.The Rural Development and Works departments were asked to list out all scenic places by side of different roads leading to tourism sites and eco-spots. It was decided to develop those places with facilities like small parking place for 10 to 15 vehicles, toilets and rest sheds so that tourist could stop there for a while and enjoy the scenic beauty. Such facilities will make their trip more enjoyable, added Mahapatra.

Around 84 WACs have been constructed by side of different national highways, State highways and important roads leading to tourist destinations. While 35 such facilities were created by Tourism department, the balance 49 were developed by the Works department. Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Works Vir Vikram Yadav, Secretary Mission Shakti Sujata Kartikeyan, Director Tourism Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav were also present in the meeting.

