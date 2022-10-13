Farmers lose sleep as brown plant hoppers attack crops

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Pest menace is giving sleepless nights to farmers of several villages in Nuapada district as standing paddy crops over vast tracts of land have been infested by brown plant hoppers (BPH).

The infestation of BPH, locally known as ‘Chakada’, started earlier this month. Now, five villages of Babebira gram panchayat in Boden block have been affected due to the pest attack. Around 50 farmers of Babebir, Bartansil, Khairbhadi, Dharnimal and Mahulpada villages have reported BPH infestation on their paddy crops.

The farmers claimed that the infestation has become so severe that spraying insecticide on crops is not helping. A farmer of Mahulpada Purnachandra Hans said, “There was adequate rainfall this time and I was expecting a bumper harvest. But the pests have started destroying the crops and are spreading at an alarming rate. The pests are affecting crops in other blocks of the district too. I am desperate to save my crop since I have taken a loan of Rs 50,000 to raise it.”

Sources said apart from Boden, paddy crops in some areas of Sinapali block have also been found infested by the pests. As per the assessment conducted by the district agriculture office, around 150 hectare land has been affected due to BPH attack. This kharif season, paddy has been grown over 86,000 hectare land in Nuapada district.

In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Samresh Chandra Behera said a team of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) led by scientist Kshirod Kumar Biswal has already visited the affected areas and recommended the pesticides that are effective against BPH. “Accordingly, we have permitted sale of the required pesticides at 50 per cent subsidy. Agriculture officials are visiting villages and creating awareness among farmers to immediately apply pesticides to prevent further spread.”

Behera said the situation has arisen due to negligence of some farmers of Babebira. “We had advised them to drain excess water from their field and use fertiliser, especially urea, in recommended doses. However, they used urea heavily which led to the problem.” Besides, irregular rainfall and humid conditions are helping the pests to sustain. Once the temperature comes down, the BPH will leave the fields, the CDAO added.

Problem for paddy

Infestation of BPH, locally known as ‘Chakada’, started earlier this month

Five villages of Babebira gram panchayat in Boden block affected

50 farmers report BPH infestation on their paddy crops

Paddy crops in some areas of Sinapali block also infested

150 hectare land in Nuapada affected due to BPH attack

This kharif season, paddy grown over 86,000 hectare land in district

NUAPADA: Pest menace is giving sleepless nights to farmers of several villages in Nuapada district as standing paddy crops over vast tracts of land have been infested by brown plant hoppers (BPH). The infestation of BPH, locally known as ‘Chakada’, started earlier this month. Now, five villages of Babebira gram panchayat in Boden block have been affected due to the pest attack. Around 50 farmers of Babebir, Bartansil, Khairbhadi, Dharnimal and Mahulpada villages have reported BPH infestation on their paddy crops. The farmers claimed that the infestation has become so severe that spraying insecticide on crops is not helping. A farmer of Mahulpada Purnachandra Hans said, “There was adequate rainfall this time and I was expecting a bumper harvest. But the pests have started destroying the crops and are spreading at an alarming rate. The pests are affecting crops in other blocks of the district too. I am desperate to save my crop since I have taken a loan of Rs 50,000 to raise it.” Sources said apart from Boden, paddy crops in some areas of Sinapali block have also been found infested by the pests. As per the assessment conducted by the district agriculture office, around 150 hectare land has been affected due to BPH attack. This kharif season, paddy has been grown over 86,000 hectare land in Nuapada district. In-charge chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Samresh Chandra Behera said a team of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) led by scientist Kshirod Kumar Biswal has already visited the affected areas and recommended the pesticides that are effective against BPH. “Accordingly, we have permitted sale of the required pesticides at 50 per cent subsidy. Agriculture officials are visiting villages and creating awareness among farmers to immediately apply pesticides to prevent further spread.” Behera said the situation has arisen due to negligence of some farmers of Babebira. “We had advised them to drain excess water from their field and use fertiliser, especially urea, in recommended doses. However, they used urea heavily which led to the problem.” Besides, irregular rainfall and humid conditions are helping the pests to sustain. Once the temperature comes down, the BPH will leave the fields, the CDAO added. Problem for paddy Infestation of BPH, locally known as ‘Chakada’, started earlier this month Five villages of Babebira gram panchayat in Boden block affected 50 farmers report BPH infestation on their paddy crops Paddy crops in some areas of Sinapali block also infested 150 hectare land in Nuapada affected due to BPH attack This kharif season, paddy grown over 86,000 hectare land in district