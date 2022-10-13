Sans infra, struggle of women footballers in Odisha continues

Asish Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Even as the State is hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Aul block in Kendrapara district, considered a nursery of football talent, is struggling to give its aspiring players basic infrastructural amenities.

Sasmita Mallick was the first footballer from Aul to play in an international tournament in 1998. She was selected by All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the woman footballer of the year in 2016. Like Sasmita, Aul has produced many other players who have performed well at international, national and State-level championships.

As many as 15 women footballers in international senior and junior teams - Sasmita Mallick, Gayatri Mallick, Suprava Samal, Sangita Patra, Shardhajali Sahoo, Rasmita Patra, Kausalya Barik, Alochana Senapati, Sinulata Sahoo, Maneka Mallick, Rachita Mallick, Anima Mallick , Josnhya Mallick, Sasmita Behera and Bijoylaxmi Sahu are from Aul. Many girls from the region are passionate about the sport but deprived of infrastructure, they move to other options. Around 40 local girls practice on a ground with the hope of playing for the country someday.

“The budding players need proper coaching, playground, food, medical facilities, sports kits, changing rooms, drinking water and other amenities. If the authorities do not provide these, dreams of many women footballers will be nipped in the bud,” said former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma who is also president of Athletics Association of Aul and chief patron of women’s football.

From 2005 to 2015, the women’s football team of Odisha became champions once in 2011 and runners-up 10 times. Rajeswari Das and Spandita Das of Aul represented the State in the games, said Sharma.

Though many women footballers are interested to watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, the officials allegedly refused to issue them passes. “The tall claims of the government of strengthening infrastructure facilities for its sportspersons remain only on pen and paper. Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the biggest problems the footballers of rural areas face,” said a local woman footballer.

District sports officer Lokanath Panigrahi said Alochana Senapati, a former international footballer will soon be appointed as coach for budding players of Aul. “The authorities have already decided to establish a women football academy in Aul to promote the girls. The stadium renovation work is going on in full swing. The State government, Indian Railways and other government organisations have provided jobs to many women footballers of Aul who had played for the State and the country,” he said.

KENDRAPARA: Even as the State is hosting the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, Aul block in Kendrapara district, considered a nursery of football talent, is struggling to give its aspiring players basic infrastructural amenities. Sasmita Mallick was the first footballer from Aul to play in an international tournament in 1998. She was selected by All India Football Federation (AIFF) as the woman footballer of the year in 2016. Like Sasmita, Aul has produced many other players who have performed well at international, national and State-level championships. As many as 15 women footballers in international senior and junior teams - Sasmita Mallick, Gayatri Mallick, Suprava Samal, Sangita Patra, Shardhajali Sahoo, Rasmita Patra, Kausalya Barik, Alochana Senapati, Sinulata Sahoo, Maneka Mallick, Rachita Mallick, Anima Mallick , Josnhya Mallick, Sasmita Behera and Bijoylaxmi Sahu are from Aul. Many girls from the region are passionate about the sport but deprived of infrastructure, they move to other options. Around 40 local girls practice on a ground with the hope of playing for the country someday. “The budding players need proper coaching, playground, food, medical facilities, sports kits, changing rooms, drinking water and other amenities. If the authorities do not provide these, dreams of many women footballers will be nipped in the bud,” said former Aul MLA Debendra Sharma who is also president of Athletics Association of Aul and chief patron of women’s football. From 2005 to 2015, the women’s football team of Odisha became champions once in 2011 and runners-up 10 times. Rajeswari Das and Spandita Das of Aul represented the State in the games, said Sharma. Though many women footballers are interested to watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar, the officials allegedly refused to issue them passes. “The tall claims of the government of strengthening infrastructure facilities for its sportspersons remain only on pen and paper. Lack of proper infrastructure is one of the biggest problems the footballers of rural areas face,” said a local woman footballer. District sports officer Lokanath Panigrahi said Alochana Senapati, a former international footballer will soon be appointed as coach for budding players of Aul. “The authorities have already decided to establish a women football academy in Aul to promote the girls. The stadium renovation work is going on in full swing. The State government, Indian Railways and other government organisations have provided jobs to many women footballers of Aul who had played for the State and the country,” he said.