Work on Malkangiri airport gets underway

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Work on the much-awaited airport on the outskirts of Malkangiri town began on Wednesday. Executed by Jeypore-based Taratarini Construction Pvt Ltd, the airport will be set up over 94.5 hectare land at an estimated cost of `33.03 crore. The tender for the project was floated and bidding completed in September this year, said superintending engineer of Roads and Buildings department Nihar Chandra Behera.

The construction of the airport including its runway and other facilities will be completed by December 2023. The State government has put the project on fast-track, claiming it will accelerate commercial activities in the district. It has therefore been decided to make the airport functional by January 2024.

The obstacle limitation survey for the airport has already been completed by the Airports Authority of India. As many as 54 families, relocated for the project have been provided houses under rural housing schemes. Additional District Magistrate Maheswar Nayak and revenue officials attended the ‘bhumi puja’ for the construction work on the day.



