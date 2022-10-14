3-year-old mauled to death by stray dog in Balangir

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A three-year-old girl died and several persons sustained injuries after being attacked by a stray dog at Balipata village within Patnagarh police limits here on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Deepa Munda, daughter of Gudam Munda. Sources said Deepa was playing with another girl on the road near her house when the dog attacked her.

The stray started biting her head and face ferociously. On seeing the canine pull the girl down on the road, locals rushed to Deepa’s rescue. The girl’s mother also came out of the house on hearing her screams. Deepa was immediately taken to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital where she succumbed during treatment.

After mauling the girl, the stray dog attacked passersby and injured more than five persons. The injured are Sankirtana Majhi, Saraswati Behera, Chandrakanti Sahu, Uni Sahu and Sibu Bhoi. They were also rushed Patnagarh hospital. Locals claimed that over 12 persons of Balipata and Kalangapali villages sustained injuries after being attacked by the stray dog.

Expressing concern over the incident, locals said the administration should shift the stray dogs to a different location away from human settlements.On being informed about the incident, Patnagarh police reached the spot and started inquiry. The girl’s body was sent for autopsy. Patnagarh IIC Ananta Pradhan said, “Police tried to trace the dog but to no avail. Statements of locals present at the spot were recorded.” Sources said the stray dog was killed by villagers of Balipata and Kalangapali after the incident.

In the evening, Patnagarh Sub-Collector Bijayanand Sethi reached Balipata village and held discussion with family members of Deepa and the injured persons. The Sub-Collector handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund and another Rs 2,000 from Harishchandra Yojana to the girl’s father Gudam.

BALANGIR: A three-year-old girl died and several persons sustained injuries after being attacked by a stray dog at Balipata village within Patnagarh police limits here on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Deepa Munda, daughter of Gudam Munda. Sources said Deepa was playing with another girl on the road near her house when the dog attacked her. The stray started biting her head and face ferociously. On seeing the canine pull the girl down on the road, locals rushed to Deepa’s rescue. The girl’s mother also came out of the house on hearing her screams. Deepa was immediately taken to Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital where she succumbed during treatment. After mauling the girl, the stray dog attacked passersby and injured more than five persons. The injured are Sankirtana Majhi, Saraswati Behera, Chandrakanti Sahu, Uni Sahu and Sibu Bhoi. They were also rushed Patnagarh hospital. Locals claimed that over 12 persons of Balipata and Kalangapali villages sustained injuries after being attacked by the stray dog. Expressing concern over the incident, locals said the administration should shift the stray dogs to a different location away from human settlements.On being informed about the incident, Patnagarh police reached the spot and started inquiry. The girl’s body was sent for autopsy. Patnagarh IIC Ananta Pradhan said, “Police tried to trace the dog but to no avail. Statements of locals present at the spot were recorded.” Sources said the stray dog was killed by villagers of Balipata and Kalangapali after the incident. In the evening, Patnagarh Sub-Collector Bijayanand Sethi reached Balipata village and held discussion with family members of Deepa and the injured persons. The Sub-Collector handed over a cheque of Rs 10,000 from the Red Cross fund and another Rs 2,000 from Harishchandra Yojana to the girl’s father Gudam.