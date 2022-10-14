Not just masses, Archana Nag too following her own case on TV

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The media coverage of sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag has people across the State glued to their television sets. Interestingly, Archana, lodged at the special jail in Jharpada here too is keenly following the coverage of her own case. As the spotlight is on the 25-year-old, her co-inmates in the female ward are trying to mingle with her only to be given a cold shoulder.

“On seeing the news, other inmates of the female ward are trying to interact with Archana to know more about the case but she is avoiding them. The television is usually switched on in the morning and switched off at 10 pm every day. Archana mostly watches the news during this time,” said an official of the special jail.

Prison officials said it is not mandatory for an under-trail prisoner (UTP) to engage in work. However, willing women UTPs are engaged in manufacturing of food products like wheat and gram flour, turmeric powder, mustard oil and puffed rice.

“Archana has not shown any sign of remorse or regret after her arrest. She is calm inside the jail and so far, has not expressed any willingness to work like many other UTPs,” said an official. Sources said Archana goes on with the chores and then watches news when she gets time. Her activities are normal and she has not showed any signs of stress or anxiety.

Even as news channels carry statements of members of Opposition parties accusing Archana of having links with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders, the woman at the centre of the scandal is keeps track of all the news relating to her, said jail sources.

Archana’s lawyers recently deposited over Rs 500 for her but she has not bought anything from the jail canteen like biscuits, mixture, snacks, dry fruits and fruits. She consumes the regular prison diet, said an official.

