Colleges get new courses, more seats

SAMBALPUR: The State government has granted permission to two of Sambalpur’s oldest government colleges, the Government Women’s College and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (NSCB) College for starting new PG courses besides doubling the number of seats for the Plus Three courses from this academic session.

The approval letters in this regard were issued to the respective college principals on Thursday. The Government Women’s College established in 1959, has been granted permission to launch UG programme in commerce with 32 seats. Besides, PG programmes in 17 subjects with seat capacity of 32 each, will also be introduced. 

Apart from 12 subjects in Humanities, Anthropology, Economics, English, Geography,  History, Home Science, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Sanskrit, Education and Hindi, five science subjects -Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany and Zoology will be introduced. This apart, seats for PG course in Odia will be increased from 16 to 32.

Similarly, the seats of UG courses in Arts will be increased to from 128 to 416 while for UG courses in Science, seats will be increased from 64 to 160. Principal of Women’s College, Rajashree Baral said, “Many girl students show willingness to continue their studies here but they are forced to change college due to lack of options in PG here. With the launch of these new PG courses they can now uninterruptedly continue their Masters studies here.”

The NSCB college, on the other hand, has been granted permission to open PG courses in History, Odia and Commerce with 16 seats each.  Five new courses for UG including Hindi, Home Science, Library Science, Sanskrit and Sociology with 32 seats each will also be introduced. While the number of seats for Plus Three Commerce has been increased from 64 to 128, for Arts it has been made 320 as against the previous 128 seats.

