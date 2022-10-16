Home States Odisha

Campaign against child marriage

Published: 16th October 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to end the age old social evil of child marriage, an awareness campaign will be launched in the State Capital on Sunday. Ruchika Social Service Organisation with the support of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) will launch the initiative.

The campaign is being launched on a call given by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi. About 500 women, young girls, students and social workers are expected to take part in the campaign on Sunday, said Ruchika’s CEO, Benudhar Senapati.

As part of the campaign, the participants will take out a march from Station Square to Ram Mandir at 10 am. In the evening, they will form a human chain, light candles and take an oath to prevent child marriages in their communities. OSCPCR, Commissonerate Police, Khurda District Child Protection Unit and various NGOs are working to eliminate child  marriages, said Senapati.

