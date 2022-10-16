Home States Odisha

Jajpur: Minor alleges torture by foster parents

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The last over one-and-a-half years have been nothing short of a nightmare for a 12-year-old who was allegedly tortured and made to work like a labourer by his foster parents. Sources said,  the additional tehsildar of Digapahandi in Ganjam district Sanatan Mahalik and his wife Usharani adopted the boy from Jajpur Balashram on March 22, 2021 as they did not have a child of their own.

The couple took the boy along with them to Digapahandi after completing legal formalities. However, the boy was allegedly beaten up with broom and iron rod and made to perform household chores by his parents. When the torture became unbearable, the boy reportedly fled their house two weeks back. 

He reached Ganjam and narrated his ordeal to a traffic policeman. With the cop's help, the boy reached the office of Ganjam child welfare committee  (CWC) and alleged that he was made to work like a domestic help by Sanatan and Usharani who often beat him up with a broom and iron rod. 

The Ganjam CWC contacted its Jajpur counterpart and sent the boy there on Friday. The Jajpur CWC has accommodated the boy at 'Ama Ghara' in Barachana. Although the minor fled his foster parents' house, no complaint has so far been filed by the Mahaliks in this regard. 

The committee's legal officer Tapan Kumar Panda said a report has been sought from Ganjam CWC. "We are waiting for the report and necessary action will be taken against the accused based on it. We have not yet initiated any action in the matter as the accused cannot be traced or contacted," he said.

