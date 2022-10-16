Nod for pipe water projects worth Rs 1,554 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday took nine important decisions including regularisation of contractual employees.The cabinet approved the lowest tenders for construction of piped water supply projects in four districts.

The Panchayati Raj and Drining Water department has invited tenders for execution of drinking water supply projects worth Rs 395.43 crore for Ranpur and Odagaon blocks of Nayagarh district, Rs 453.1 crore for Ambabhona, Bhatil and Sohela blocks of Bargarh district, Rs 456.51 crore for Tangi, Bhubaneswar, Balipatana and Balianta blocks of Khurda district and Rs 248.91 crore for Thuamul Rampur and Koksara blocks of Kalahandi district.

The government will waive the rent of SDC and SDECs for the period from March 2020 to October 2020 to revive the skill eco-system in the State.

BHUBANESWAR: The State cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday took nine important decisions including regularisation of contractual employees.The cabinet approved the lowest tenders for construction of piped water supply projects in four districts. The Panchayati Raj and Drining Water department has invited tenders for execution of drinking water supply projects worth Rs 395.43 crore for Ranpur and Odagaon blocks of Nayagarh district, Rs 453.1 crore for Ambabhona, Bhatil and Sohela blocks of Bargarh district, Rs 456.51 crore for Tangi, Bhubaneswar, Balipatana and Balianta blocks of Khurda district and Rs 248.91 crore for Thuamul Rampur and Koksara blocks of Kalahandi district. The government will waive the rent of SDC and SDECs for the period from March 2020 to October 2020 to revive the skill eco-system in the State.