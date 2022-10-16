Odisha pins high hope on Hyderabad meet for IT investment pitch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High on leading global consultancy firm Deloitte’s assurance to set up its technology development centre at Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will embark on a two-day visit to Hyderabad to woo investors in IT and ITes sectors.

The fifth roadshow ahead of the Make-in-Odisha conclave is scheduled to be held at the Telangana Capital on Monday. Accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials, Naveen will leave for the southern city on his 76th birthday on Sunday.

After the success of the investors’ meet at Bengaluru, known as silicon valley of India, earlier this month, the State government has high hopes on the roadshow at tech city Hyderabad, in presence of a number of multinational companies.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the CM will hold one-on-one meetings with business tycoons at Hyderabad to highlight investment opportunities in Odisha and woo investors.As per the schedule, Naveen will hold one-to-one meetings with several industry captains including the Hyderabad-based investors in the daytime while a mega roadshow for the investors has been planned in the evening.

The focus will be given to attract investments in IT, ITeS, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, textiles and Apparel, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) besides food processing and renewable energy sectors.

The State government has recently released its new IT policy that aims at helping the State secure a prominent position on the global map as a preferred IT outsourcing destination propelling employment opportunities and inclusive growth.

Though Odisha, which is on the cusp of an information and communication technology revolution, has developed Info City and Info Valley here for IT/ITes companies, the investment in the sector is abysmally low as compared to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

“The State government has been at the forefront in the adoption of IT and experimenting with emerging technologies to drive and transform governance in the State to positively impact the lives of its citizens. Several incentives have been offered in the new policy and we expect it would definitely attract investment,” said Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma.

While Deloitte has already rented around 40,000 sq ft of area in the Capital City for its proposed tech centre, a centre of tech giant IBM will be inaugurated on Sunday. The TCS will also expand the capacity of its centre at Bhubaneswar to 15,000.

