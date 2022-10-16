Home States Odisha

Rourkela airport gets SEIAA nod for expansion

Development work at the airport will be carried out by AAI for three years

Rourkela Airport

Rourkela Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rourkela has received the nod from State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for upgradation of the airport in the city ahead of the men’s FIH Hockey World Cup in January next year. 

The environmental clearance (EC) for upgradation was given to the airport in the 93rd SEIAA meeting headed by its chairperson and former PCCF Sisir Kumar Ratho. While SAIL is the owner of the airport, the development work will be carried out by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its civil operations for a period of three years.

The project cost has been estimated to be Rs 50 crore. Sources said, the proposal involves extension and strengthening of runway, construction of ATC tower, provision of taxiway and construction of pre-fabricated terminal building. The allied facilities will include additional utility building for housekeeping and support staff, construction of a new toilet block and utility vehicle shed.

The announcement of new development of Rourkela airport is set to increase its existing area from 102 to 250 acre.The Term of Reference (ToR) for the project was issued by SEIAA in August and Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) was then carried out. Public hearing was exempted as the Rourkela airstrip is located inside the Notified Industrial Township of SAIL -Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and there was no requirement of land acquisition, rehabilitation or resettlement. 

However, SEIAA while granting EC has stipulated a number of environmental conditions and safeguards such as measures for waste water treatment, storm water control, rain water harvesting, solid waste disposal, 35 per cent green belt, zero liquid discharge, traffic and transportation study measures, pollution mitigation measures, energy conservation measures, on-site and off-site emergency plan, disaster management plan, fire safety recommendations and other specific conditions under Corporate Environment Responsibility. The plan to upgrade the Rourkela Airport was decided in view of the upcoming World Cup event at Rourkela. The upgradation will be done for operation of ATR-72/Q-400 type aircraft under RCS-UDAN Scheme.

