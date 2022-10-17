BJD power centre has card up its sleeve in Odisha

Hemant Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Those who think a fair probe into the alleged ‘honey-trap’ case and the rags-to-riches story of Archana Nag will pose serious problems for the BJD government, can wait a while.

The ruling party’s power centre is learnt to have prepared a list of politicians, including some ministers and sitting MLAs, who are found to have links with the lady, in a bid to turn the crisis into an opportunity.

With no visible progress on the investigation into the involvement of politicians and influential people in the ‘sextortion’ racket, there is a buzz in the power corridor that the party wants to achieve two targets in one strike.

It will not only help decision-makers to have a grip over the leaders who challenge the power centre but also replace the old-timers with new faces in the next election. No word or very little tactful disclosure from the police on the case and the woman’s appearance in virtual mode instead of physical presence in the court for her bail plea hearing sent a clear indication that many powerful persons are involved.

The ruling party that wants to play with the flow seems to have an upper hand as the scandal comes out to be an ‘all party affair’ considering the viral photos of the lady with leaders cutting across party lines.



BHUBANESWAR: Those who think a fair probe into the alleged ‘honey-trap’ case and the rags-to-riches story of Archana Nag will pose serious problems for the BJD government, can wait a while. The ruling party’s power centre is learnt to have prepared a list of politicians, including some ministers and sitting MLAs, who are found to have links with the lady, in a bid to turn the crisis into an opportunity. With no visible progress on the investigation into the involvement of politicians and influential people in the ‘sextortion’ racket, there is a buzz in the power corridor that the party wants to achieve two targets in one strike. It will not only help decision-makers to have a grip over the leaders who challenge the power centre but also replace the old-timers with new faces in the next election. No word or very little tactful disclosure from the police on the case and the woman’s appearance in virtual mode instead of physical presence in the court for her bail plea hearing sent a clear indication that many powerful persons are involved. The ruling party that wants to play with the flow seems to have an upper hand as the scandal comes out to be an ‘all party affair’ considering the viral photos of the lady with leaders cutting across party lines.