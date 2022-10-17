Home States Odisha

'Fake Instagram account opened in my name', says BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav

The actor-turned-politician in his FIR alleged that the miscreant who has created the fake account is seeking donations on the photo and video sharing social networking service 

Published: 17th October 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty on Sunday lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Cuttack alleging a fake account has been opened in his name on Instagram.

 The actor-turned-politician in his FIR alleged that the miscreant who has created the fake account is seeking donations on the photo and video-sharing social networking service 

“The fake account having 1.94 lakh followers has also blocked me so that I cannot see the fraudster’s activities. Some of my fans have been cheated. Such type of fake accounts has also been opened on Facebook,” stated the MP in his FIR while urging the cyber police to close the fake accounts and take stringent action against the guilty.

“Acting on the FIR, we have registered a case and launched an investigation,” said Cyber Crime and Economic Offences IIC Chandrika Swain. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubhav Mohanty Cyber Crime fake Instagram account
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp