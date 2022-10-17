'Fake Instagram account opened in my name', says BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty on Sunday lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Cuttack alleging a fake account has been opened in his name on Instagram.

The actor-turned-politician in his FIR alleged that the miscreant who has created the fake account is seeking donations on the photo and video-sharing social networking service

“The fake account having 1.94 lakh followers has also blocked me so that I cannot see the fraudster’s activities. Some of my fans have been cheated. Such type of fake accounts has also been opened on Facebook,” stated the MP in his FIR while urging the cyber police to close the fake accounts and take stringent action against the guilty.

“Acting on the FIR, we have registered a case and launched an investigation,” said Cyber Crime and Economic Offences IIC Chandrika Swain.

CUTTACK: Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty on Sunday lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime and Economic Offences police station in Cuttack alleging a fake account has been opened in his name on Instagram. The actor-turned-politician in his FIR alleged that the miscreant who has created the fake account is seeking donations on the photo and video-sharing social networking service “The fake account having 1.94 lakh followers has also blocked me so that I cannot see the fraudster’s activities. Some of my fans have been cheated. Such type of fake accounts has also been opened on Facebook,” stated the MP in his FIR while urging the cyber police to close the fake accounts and take stringent action against the guilty. “Acting on the FIR, we have registered a case and launched an investigation,” said Cyber Crime and Economic Offences IIC Chandrika Swain.