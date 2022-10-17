Odisha: Chief Secretary meets potential investors ahead of MIO at Hyderabad

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of senior officers led by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday interacted with potential investors at Hyderabad on the eve of an investment roadshow as part of the curtain raiser to Make-in-Odisha 2022.

Mahapatra and his team held a ‘one-to-one meeting’ with 13 potential investors from food processing, metal downstream, renewable energy, health care, textile, plastics, chemicals, construction sectors and start up technologies. The leading industrial houses which participated are Binjrajka Value Steels Pvt Ltd, Gemini Oils and Fats, Sudhakar Pipes, SK Fabrication, Lakshmi Spinning Mills and Greenko Energy.

The Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Industries department Hemant Sharma appraised the budding investors of various facilitating policies, governmental subsidies, and institutional arrangements ranging from online submission of investment proposals to single window clearance, one agency contact point, quick approvals and hand-holding support.

“Several industries from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have evinced interest to invest in Odisha. More than 30 industry captains, including MDs of Microsoft India, Deloitte, Oracle, Apollo Hospitals and Bharat Biotech chairman will meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the forenoon on Monday. The roadshow will have a participation of around 300 entrepreneurs and representatives from various industries,” said Sharma.

The CEOs and senior officials from the industrial houses who interacted with the Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the State government to attract investment.

