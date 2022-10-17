Home States Odisha

Rain cloud hangs, Diwali festivities face a washout in Odisha

Coastal dists will receive rainfall from Oct 19 under the influence of the cyclonic system 

Published: 17th October 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

monsoon rain clouds

Representational Image ( Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The weather system predicted to form over the north Andaman Sea by Tuesday may or may not build into a significant system but it could certainly throw cold water on Diwali festivities in the State.

Despite a lot of speculation about a strong system building up based on GFS models, there is no clear word yet on the cyclogenesis of the system. At least, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had adopted a wait-and-watch policy.

Coastal districts of Odisha will, however, witness rainfall activity beginning October 19 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation set to generate over the Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood around October 18, said the IMD. 

It is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and intensify into a low-pressure area around Thursday. There is a moderate probability that the low-pressure area will move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal at the beginning of the October 21-27 week.

This could mean that Diwali and its run-up could get rained out. Firecracker sellers and festive celebrations may be impacted by the system.“Odisha is expected to receive rainfall under the influence of low pressure. However, details like the system’s intensification, its path and its impact on the State will be ascertained in the next two to three days,” said IMD DG, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. 

Climatologically, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea normally experience five cyclones annually - one over the Arabian Sea and four over the Bay of Bengal. Considering the seasonal frequency, it has a bimodal characteristic for genesis with the April-June quarter producing one and October-December (post-monsoon) generating four such systems.

The national weather forecaster has predicted rainfall over coastal districts along with Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput from Wednesday onwards. Similarly, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput districts may get showers on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
weather system Andaman Sea Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp