Tied to bike, youth forced to run on Cuttack road over non-repayment of loan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Video of a youth tied to a motorcycle and dragged on the busy Mission Road over alleged non-repayment of a hand loan has gone viral, raising concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Cuttack.

In the video, the youth’s hands are found to have been tied to a two-wheeler driven by two persons who forced him to run along Shailabala Women’s College-Buxi Bazar road.

Sources said the youth was forced to run for two kilometres for about half an hour between 9 pm to 10 pm on Sunday evening.

Though some locals tried to stop them, the accused persons duo threatened them with dire consequence and warned them not to interfere in their matter.

The incident has raised questions over efficiency of the Commissionerate Police as the route has three traffic posts. However, surprisingly the miscreants were not intercepted by any police patrol or the local police station officials either.

“It is a matter of great concern that neither the police control room noticed the incident nor the traffic personnel intercepted the accused indulging in the inhuman act even though the Cuttack UPD claims to have CCTV cameras and monitoring law and order situation of the city through a control room set up at DCP office,” said a human rights activist.

After the video went viral, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said based on the video, police have detained two persons and seized the bike involved in the incident.

“We have identified the victim who will be sent for medical examination even though he has not sustained injuries. Both the victim and the accused were known to each other and the incident is said to have been occurred over non-payment of borrowed money,” said Mishra.

Though the two accused have no criminal antecedents, they are being interrogated thoroughly. Besides, CCTV footage is also being verified to ascertain the time of occurrence of the crime, said Mishra adding necessary step would be taken against the traffic police deployed on the stretch of the road if found guilty of dereliction of duty.

