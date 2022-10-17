Two women crushed to death on NH-16 at Bhatia Chowk in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two women were killed after coming under the wheels of a speeding truck on NH-16 at Bhatia Chowk within Bairi police limits here on Sunday. The deceased are Geetarani Padhi and Sasmita Padhi, both residents of Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. They were on their way to offer puja at Biraja temple in Jajpur town when the mishap occurred.

Sources said the women were travelling in an SUV. The driver stopped the vehicle to have breakfast at a roadside eatery at Bhatia Chowk near Chhatia. As the vehicle was on sloping ground and the driver had not applied the handbrake, the SUV started to move.

In a panic, the two women who were in the rear seat of the vehicle jumped out. However, a truck coming at a high speed ran over them. Locals rushed them to Barachana CHC but the doctor declared them dead. Police seized both vehicles.

JAJPUR: Two women were killed after coming under the wheels of a speeding truck on NH-16 at Bhatia Chowk within Bairi police limits here on Sunday. The deceased are Geetarani Padhi and Sasmita Padhi, both residents of Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar. They were on their way to offer puja at Biraja temple in Jajpur town when the mishap occurred. Sources said the women were travelling in an SUV. The driver stopped the vehicle to have breakfast at a roadside eatery at Bhatia Chowk near Chhatia. As the vehicle was on sloping ground and the driver had not applied the handbrake, the SUV started to move. In a panic, the two women who were in the rear seat of the vehicle jumped out. However, a truck coming at a high speed ran over them. Locals rushed them to Barachana CHC but the doctor declared them dead. Police seized both vehicles.