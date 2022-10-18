Jeypore: Man kills wife, injures son

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A man killed his wife and critically injured his son in a fit of rage at Giriliguda village within Kundra police limits in Koraput district on Sunday night. The accused was identified as Jagabandhu Chandal and the deceased is Padmini Chandal. Sources said Jagabandhu used to pick up fights with his wife Padmini and other family members under the influence of alcohol regularly.

On Sunday night, he got into another fight with his wife and assaulted her with a blunt object. Padmini sustained grievous injuries in the attack. When their 12-year-old son came to her rescue, he too was attacked by Jagabandhu.

Family members rushed the injured mother-son duo to hospital where Padmini succumbed on Monday morning. The condition of the minor is serious. Jeypore SDPO Arup Avishek Behera said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

JEYPORE: A man killed his wife and critically injured his son in a fit of rage at Giriliguda village within Kundra police limits in Koraput district on Sunday night. The accused was identified as Jagabandhu Chandal and the deceased is Padmini Chandal. Sources said Jagabandhu used to pick up fights with his wife Padmini and other family members under the influence of alcohol regularly. On Sunday night, he got into another fight with his wife and assaulted her with a blunt object. Padmini sustained grievous injuries in the attack. When their 12-year-old son came to her rescue, he too was attacked by Jagabandhu. Family members rushed the injured mother-son duo to hospital where Padmini succumbed on Monday morning. The condition of the minor is serious. Jeypore SDPO Arup Avishek Behera said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.