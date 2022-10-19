Home States Odisha

Immersion: One dies of electrocution, 12 hurt

At least 13 persons including Lenka, who were present at the spot, were electrocuted.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death and a dozen of others sustained injuries after coming in contact with a high voltage live wire during immersion of the idol of Goddess Laxmi at Marshaghai here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Biswajit Lenka of Marshaghai village. Lenka was the vice-president of Gajalaxmi Puja committee of Marsaghai. Marshaghai IIC Jyotiranjan Samantray said the mishap took place when the iron frame of a DJ music box touched the overhead 11 kv wire. At least 13 persons including Lenka, who were present at the spot, were electrocuted.

They were rushed to the local community health centre where Lenka was declared dead. One of the 12 injured became critical following which he was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Kendrapara. Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area as locals demanded compensation for the deceased’s family. They alleged that the incident took place as the live wire was hanging low. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and pacified the irate locals. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, the IIC added.

Woman, 8-month-son electrocuted
Bargarh: A woman and her eight-month-old son were electrocuted to death in their house at Barikel under Padampur block here on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as 32-year-old Anjali Bag and her son Gaurab. Family members said an aluminium almirah in the house was charged after coming in contact with an electric wire damaged by rodents. In the morning, an unsuspecting Anjali tried to open the almirah holding Gaurab in her arm. Both of them were electrocuted. Her mother-in-law found the duo lying on the floor in a critical condition. They were rushed to the nearby hospital where Anjali and Gaurab were declared dead.

