Amid makeover, SCB MCH grapples with nursing and class-IV staff crunch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as work on makeover of SCB Medical College and Hospital is in full swing, the healthcare institution grapples with an acute shortage of nursing staff. Of the 1,281 sanctioned posts of staff nurse, as many as 314 are lying vacant. The National Medical Commission(NMC) and Indian Nursing Council had recommended a minimum nurse to patient ratio of 1:3 with 30 per cent leave reservation in a medical college and hospital while the same has to be 1:1 in intensive care units (ICU) and super specialty wings.

“However, it is a matter of concern that a nursing official has to manage 7 to 8 patients at the premier government-run hospital of the State,” said a health expert. The 2,086-bed medical college and hospital is also struggling with acute shortage of class four staff. Of the 1,104 sanctioned posts, 228 are lying vacant. Of the 876 class four staff, about 391 have been engaged by the State government while the rest 485 are engaged on outsourcing basis through various private manpower agencies.

Sources said there is no reason for the government to engage manpower on outsourcing basis as there is no difference in the salaries of the outsourced staff and directly appointed ones. The hospital also does not have adequate dressers and attendants. While all the four sanctioned posts of dresser are lying vacant, as many as 175 attendants are presently working at the facility against 457 sanctioned posts. Hospital’s superintendent was not available for comments on the issue but a senior official said government has been apprised of vacancies at the hospital.

Manpower woes

314 posts of nursing official lying vacant

228 class four staff positions lying vacant

485 class four staff engaged on outsourcing basis

The hospital has no dresser

