Ganjam, Gajapati brace for impending storm

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Being affected by natural calamities at regular intervals, the administrations of Ganjam and Gajapati districts have geared up once again ahead of a possible cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida and Gajapati Collector Lingaraj Panda have asked officials of the district administration not to leave headquarters in view of emergency situation arising in case the cyclone hits.

With the recent rains causing extensive damage in some parts of Gajapati district, Panda has asked officials to stay alert and keep a vigil on possible areas likely to be affected. In Ganjam, five blocks-Khallikote, Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda and Chikiti are prone to disasters.

While the district administration has already constructed 104 cyclone and flood shelters in these areas, the Collector has asked officials concerned to stock essential commodities. He also directed officials to evacuate people residing in vulnerable areas to the cyclone shelters if required.

This apart, fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea from October 22 till further orders. The possibility of a cyclone also has the farmers of the district worried. While the paddy crops are in flowering stage, the farmers fear strong wind and rain may damage their crops.



