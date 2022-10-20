Home States Odisha

Rourkela bags award for ‘E-Cool Mandi’

The Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) has won the Milan Pact Awards 2022 in the Social and Economic Equity category for  ‘E-Cool Mandi’.

Published: 20th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) has won the Milan Pact Awards 2022 in the Social and Economic Equity category for  ‘E-Cool Mandi’.

The award was received by food safety officer of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Swagatika Behera on Monday at the 8th edition of Milan Urban Food Policy Pact Global Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil held from October 17 to 19 on the theme ‘Food to Feed the Climate Justice: Urban Food Solutions For a Fairer World’.

Congratulating his team and people of the Steel City, RMC Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Rourkela Subhankar Mohapatra said, “Rourkela has featured among the top six global cities in Milan PACT Awards 2022. We have won the award for our ‘E-Cool Mandi; project under social and economic equity category.”

RSCL sources informed that 33 cities from across the globe had participated in this year’s edition of the awards and six emerged winners. The RSCL officials would attend the Mayors’ retreat programme next year at Milan, Italy and will be provided with technical support towards development of sustainable food system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rourkela RSCL
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp