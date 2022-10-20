Rourkela bags award for ‘E-Cool Mandi’

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Smart City Limited (RSCL) has won the Milan Pact Awards 2022 in the Social and Economic Equity category for ‘E-Cool Mandi’.

The award was received by food safety officer of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Swagatika Behera on Monday at the 8th edition of Milan Urban Food Policy Pact Global Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil held from October 17 to 19 on the theme ‘Food to Feed the Climate Justice: Urban Food Solutions For a Fairer World’.

Congratulating his team and people of the Steel City, RMC Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Rourkela Subhankar Mohapatra said, “Rourkela has featured among the top six global cities in Milan PACT Awards 2022. We have won the award for our ‘E-Cool Mandi; project under social and economic equity category.”

RSCL sources informed that 33 cities from across the globe had participated in this year’s edition of the awards and six emerged winners. The RSCL officials would attend the Mayors’ retreat programme next year at Milan, Italy and will be provided with technical support towards development of sustainable food system.

