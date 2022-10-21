'Angry' over burnt turtle curry, Odisha man kills wife, buries body in the backyard

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Jamankira police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and burying her body in the backyard of the house in Routpada village under Badmal GP in the district.

Though the incident took place around one and half months ago, the body of the woman was exhumed by the police on Thursday and the man arrested.

Police said the accused Ranjan Bading killed his wife Sabitri Bading (35) following a heated exchange of words over burnt curry.

According to police, on the day of the incident, Ranjan had brought a turtle home and asked his wife Sabitri to cook it. Subsequently, he went somewhere and came back home for lunch in an inebriated state. On reaching home he found the curry little burnt and started fighting with Sabitri. The argument took an ugly turn and Ranjan thrashed Sabitri so badly that she lost consciousness. He left home and after coming back a few hours later, found Sabitri dead, police said.

Ranjan, sources said, reportedly buried the body in the backyard of the house and told everyone that Sabitri had run away from the house.

Last Tuesday, the mother of the deceased informed Jamankira police that Sabitri has been missing for over a month.

Following the complaint, an investigation was launched, informed inspector-in-charge of Jamankira police station, Premjit Das.

“When we first asked Ranjan over phone about his wife, he said she had run away. But, later when a team of police went to the village and asked him about his wife, he tried to flee. However, police and villagers overpowered him and during interrogation, Ranjan confessed to have killed Sabitri,” Das said.

He had buried his wife in the backyard of the house, Das informed adding, the accused was arrested.

The body was exhumed on Thursday and sent to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for autopsy, police added.

