Home States Odisha

'Angry' over burnt turtle curry, Odisha man kills wife, buries body in the backyard

In an inebriated state, the accused thrashed wife to death and buried her in the backyard

Published: 21st October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Jamankira police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife and burying her body in the backyard of the house in Routpada village under Badmal GP in the district.

Though the incident took place around one and half months ago, the body of the woman was exhumed by the police on Thursday and the man arrested.

Police said the accused Ranjan Bading killed his wife Sabitri Bading (35) following a heated exchange of words over burnt curry. 

According to police, on the day of the incident, Ranjan had brought a turtle home and asked his wife Sabitri to cook it. Subsequently, he went somewhere and came back home for lunch in an inebriated state. On reaching home he found the curry little burnt and started fighting with Sabitri. The argument took an ugly turn and Ranjan thrashed Sabitri so badly that she lost consciousness. He left home and after coming back a few hours later, found Sabitri dead, police said. 

Ranjan, sources said, reportedly buried the body in the backyard of the house and told everyone that Sabitri had run away from the house. 

Last Tuesday, the mother of the deceased informed Jamankira police that Sabitri has been missing for over a month.

Following the complaint, an investigation was launched, informed inspector-in-charge of Jamankira police station, Premjit Das.

“When we first asked Ranjan over phone about his wife, he said she had run away. But, later when a team of police went to the village and asked him about his wife, he tried to flee. However, police and villagers overpowered him and during interrogation, Ranjan confessed to have killed Sabitri,” Das said.

He had buried his wife in the backyard of the house, Das informed adding, the accused was arrested. 

The body was exhumed on Thursday and sent to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) for autopsy, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur Odisha crime Odisha man kills wife
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp