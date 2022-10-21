Home States Odisha

Elephant deaths: Orissa HC grants time, asks JTF to submit action plan by Nov 11

The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed the Joint Task Force (JTF) time till November 11 to come up with a comprehensive action plan to prevent unnatural elephant deaths in the State.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Carcass of the 30-year-old male elephant found near Mundapada village

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday allowed the Joint Task Force (JTF) time till November 11 to come up with a comprehensive action plan to prevent unnatural elephant deaths in the State. With the PCCF (Wildlife) as convener, the JTF constituted by the State government comprises officers of different ranks from the forest and police departments to investigate the unnatural deaths of elephants.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash also directed the convener to file a report on the progress the JTF had made so far. The court had taken up analogous hearing of several PILs highlighting the serious issue concerning deaths of elephants on account of illegal poaching. The petitions were filed by Gita Rout (2022), Mrinalini Padhi (2015) and Dwija Dalpati (2015) and Balgopal Mishra (2013). 

Earlier on August 25, the court had set one month deadline for the JTF to come up with a comprehensive action plan. But when the matter came up on Thursday, the additional government advocate (AGA) DK Mohanty only informed the court that the JTF had held a meeting on the issue on October 19.

Taking note of it, the bench directed the convener of JTF to file an affidavit placing on record the minutes of the October 19  deliberations and specific action points by November 11, the date fixed for next hearing on the matter. The AGA also submitted to the court a communication received on current status of the criminal cases registered in connection with poaching of elephants.

However, the bench was not satisfied as the communication did not give a clear picture. The bench, accordingly, directed the senior most police officer in the JTF (Additional Superintendent of Police Jatin Kumar Panda) to file a separate affidavit giving details on the exact progress made in the criminal cases. The bench also expected all members of the JTF to be present in virtual mode during hearing on the next date. In an affidavit the DGP had earlier informed the court that the JTF will look into cases of poaching of tigers and leopards and illegal trade of pangolin apart from the death of elephants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Joint Task Force elephant deaths
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp