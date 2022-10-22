Home States Odisha

Angul: One killed, three injured while making crackers

A person died and three others sustained injuries in an explosion while making firecrackers at a house in Saanda village within Khamar police limits here on Friday.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A person died and three others sustained injuries in an explosion while making firecrackers at a house in Saanda village within Khamar police limits here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Tripura Behera. The three injured have been admitted to Khamar hospital for treatment. The incident took place when they were making crackers in Behera’s house in the morning.

Sources said the intensity of the explosion was so severe that the roof of the house blew off. While Behera died instantly, the injured were rushed to hospital by villagers. It is yet to be confirmed whether Behera had a valid license to manufacture firecrackers.

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena said on being informed about the incident, he directed the officer-in-charge (OIC) of Khamar police station to visit Saanda village for investigation. Surprisingly, no complaint has been lodged with the police in this connection so far. It is believed that Behera’s relatives disposed of his body without informing police.

The village is situated in a remote area, around 25 km from Khamar police station. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Pallahara Ranjita Singh said, “I came to know about the incident from the media. I can’t say anything till the Khamar OIC verifies the incident. Further investigation is underway.”

