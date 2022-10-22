BJP has support of people in Dhamnagar: Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: As the three major political parties of the State have intensified their campaigning for the Dhamnagar bypoll, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asserted that his party’s candidate will win the electoral battle because of huge support of the people of the constituency.

The ruling BJD is trying to win the poll by using official machinery and money power, but the BJP is banking on people’s support, Pradhan told mediapersons after a meeting with senior State and district leaders including State president Sameer Mohanty at Bhadrak. The Union Minister said Dhamnagar has produced many freedom fighters who fought against the British. But it has been neglected by the State government for the last 20 years.

Dhamnagar is a flood-prone area. Frequent floods have wreaked havoc on the economy of poor people. Besides, people of the Assembly segment continue to be deprived of basic amenities. The political party which has been ruling the State for decades, has done little to address the perennial problems of people, he alleged.

Stating that the people of Dhamnagar had defeated the BJD candidate in the 2019 Assembly election because of the party’s arrogance, Pradhan said that the autocratic mindset of the ruling party has led to strong resentment in the party’s rank and file. Besides, the news about the alleged link of powerful ministers and leaders of the ruling party in the death of Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahu and a sex scandal has resulted in anger among women, he added.

Pradhan said BJP’s organisation in Dhamnagar has been strong for the last 40 years. The party has also received immense support from people of the constituency in elections in the past, he said and added BJP candidate Surjyabanshi Suraj Sthitapragna will be elected by people.

BJP demands ban on cellphone in booths

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday demanded ban on use of mobile phone during voting in the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly seat. A BJP delegation made the demand in a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani. The BJP alleged that the BJD was alluring voters by announcing it will pay `2,000 to anybody who produces the photograph of voting in favour of the latter’s candidate. Since it is a violation of model code of conduct, the BJP demanded the CEO to impose a ban on taking cellphones inside the polling booths.

BHUBANESWAR/BHADRAK: As the three major political parties of the State have intensified their campaigning for the Dhamnagar bypoll, Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday asserted that his party’s candidate will win the electoral battle because of huge support of the people of the constituency. The ruling BJD is trying to win the poll by using official machinery and money power, but the BJP is banking on people’s support, Pradhan told mediapersons after a meeting with senior State and district leaders including State president Sameer Mohanty at Bhadrak. The Union Minister said Dhamnagar has produced many freedom fighters who fought against the British. But it has been neglected by the State government for the last 20 years. Dhamnagar is a flood-prone area. Frequent floods have wreaked havoc on the economy of poor people. Besides, people of the Assembly segment continue to be deprived of basic amenities. The political party which has been ruling the State for decades, has done little to address the perennial problems of people, he alleged. Stating that the people of Dhamnagar had defeated the BJD candidate in the 2019 Assembly election because of the party’s arrogance, Pradhan said that the autocratic mindset of the ruling party has led to strong resentment in the party’s rank and file. Besides, the news about the alleged link of powerful ministers and leaders of the ruling party in the death of Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahu and a sex scandal has resulted in anger among women, he added. Pradhan said BJP’s organisation in Dhamnagar has been strong for the last 40 years. The party has also received immense support from people of the constituency in elections in the past, he said and added BJP candidate Surjyabanshi Suraj Sthitapragna will be elected by people. BJP demands ban on cellphone in booths Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Friday demanded ban on use of mobile phone during voting in the by-election to Dhamnagar Assembly seat. A BJP delegation made the demand in a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani. The BJP alleged that the BJD was alluring voters by announcing it will pay `2,000 to anybody who produces the photograph of voting in favour of the latter’s candidate. Since it is a violation of model code of conduct, the BJP demanded the CEO to impose a ban on taking cellphones inside the polling booths.