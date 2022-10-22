Home States Odisha

School student death: Headmaster suspended

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: 20 days after the death of 14-year-old Sritam Nayak of Kamal Lochan High School of Naugaon’s Sudakanti village, the headmaster of the school Bijaya Kumar Sahoo was on Friday placed under suspension for negligence in duty.

Locals had earlier alleged that the boy’s body was not taken to the hospital by Sahoo or the teachers but an outsider whose identity is yet to be traced. Further, Sahoo had not even intimated the incident to the deceased’s family.

Later, after interacting with Sahoo, higher authorities of School and Mass Education department conducted an inquiry and found that the incident happened because of gross negligence on the part of the headmaster. Basing on the inquiry report,  district education officer (DEO) of Jagatsinghpur Niranjan Behera placed headmaster Sahoo under suspension.

Meanwhile, villagers of Ghodansha panchayat led by sarpanch Nihar Ranjan Bastia, on Thursday strongly criticised the local police for not making any breakthrough in the case. In a press meet, they  demanded a CBI probe into the matter and threatened to intensify protests if their demands were not fulfilled within 15 days. 

