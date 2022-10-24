Goddess Kali Temple where fish is offered as ‘Bhoga’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: While non-vegetarian offerings are taboo at Hindu temples, the shrine of Goddess Kali at Kali Gali in Cuttack city is known for its delectable ‘Fish Bhoga’. The tradition of the daily offering of the non-vegetarian ‘Bhoga’ to the deity at the temple is believed to have started 200 years back.

“Anna Prasad is offered to the deity twice daily and fish curry is an integral part of the mid-day offering menu. The amount of fish offered as ‘Bhoga’ may be large or small depending upon availability,” said the chief priest of Kali temple Santosh Bhattacharya (48).

Interestingly no onion or garlic is used for preparing the fish curry. Only indigenous fish are cooked by the priests using ginger, cumin and ghee (clarified butter) inside the ‘Rosha Ghara’ (kitchen) of the temple, said Bhattacharya.

Legend has it that the uninhabited ‘Kali Gali’ locality was used as a cremation ground where an ‘Aghori’ sadhu who had started worshipping a Shiva Linga had opted for ‘Shakti Upasana’ during the period when Odisha was under the Maratha empire. He consecrated an idol of Goddess Kali made of clay collected from the banks of the Ganga river mixed with ‘smashan’ ashes in a thatched house.

The same idol is believed to be worshipped in the shrine. The then local zamindar Sashan Bandopadhay who was believed to be issueless had constructed a temple and provided land and engaged a priest for conducting daily rituals of the deity when he was blessed with a baby boy.

Following the construction of the Kali temple, the locality was named Kali Gali. The three-foot-high idol of the four-armed Goddess Dakshina Mukhi Kali stands on the chest of Lord Shiva. As per tradition, ‘Sodasha Upachar Kali Puja’ is conducted at the Kali temple twice a year. Besides, Kali Puja on ‘Deepawali Amavasya’ and ‘Ratanti Kali Puja’ is done in ‘Magha Krushna Pakshya Chaturdasi’ at the shrine.

There is also a unique tradition prevalent at the shrine. Unlike other places, instead of using utensils like plate, cup, saucers, etc, the ‘Anna Prasad’ is brought in the cooking pots directly from the ‘Rosha Ghara’ and offered to the deity. The temple is now being managed by Endowment Commission.

