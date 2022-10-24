New lab of NCCBM to come up in 18 months in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra laid the foundation for the Bhubaneswar unit of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM) at Mancheswar Industrial Estate on Sunday.

NCCBM is an autonomous research and development institute under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with its corporate office at Ballabgarh (Delhi NCR) and units at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar.

The construction of the new research unit to be completed in the next 18 months will be a game changer for the industries operating in the State and eastern region of the country. The unit was functioning in a rented shed in the Industrial Estate.

“In the last few years, a large number of industries have come up in the State in steel, aluminium, fertiliser and other sectors that are generating huge waste materials like slag, fly ash and gypsum. With the help of NCCBM we are able to use them in cement industries,” Mahapatra said.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said the expansion of the NCCBM unit has come at a time when the entire country is witnessing unprecedented development and growth in various industrial sectors.

The NABL-accredited lab will cater to the 14 cement plants and grinding units of Odisha for testing of raw and in-process materials.

