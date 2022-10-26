Dhamnagar bypoll: BJP accuses CEO Lohani of turning a blind eye to code of conduct violation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the Chief Electoral Officer and the Bhadrak district administration for turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of model code of conduct by the ruling BJD leaders during campaigning in the Dhamnagar bypoll.

After submitting a memorandum to CEO SK Lohani, State BJP president Samir Mohanty told a media conference that the former has miserably failed in his duty in ensuring a free and fair poll by not taking action against the BJD leaders for offering monetary inducements to the voters.

Mohanty said a BJD worker made an announcement during a party workers meet at Dhamnagar that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give `1 crore each to every panchayat that votes for BJD. The announcement was made in the presence of Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairperson Sangram Paikray, Zilla Parishad vice-president Tunibala Biswal and many other local leaders.

“This gross violation of model code of conduct was not only highlighted in the media but the BJP submitted a video clip and other evidence to the CEO. Surprisingly, neither the CEO or the Bhadrak Collector who is now officiating as the election officer is not taking any action,” Mohanty said.

Leading a delegation of the BJP leaders to the CEO, Mohanty urged Lohani to take action within 48 hours as per suitable section of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and bar these leaders from campaigning failing which the party will be forced to take the matter to the Election Commission of India and explore legal action against the CEO.

He further said that the CEO is keeping mum despite repeated complaints from the BJP against the misuse of women self help groups and other field level workers of Mission Shakti department for alleged distribution of money to the voters.Earlier, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar had met the CEO demanding arrest of those involved in cash distribution at Dhamnagar Assembly constituency.



BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on the Chief Electoral Officer and the Bhadrak district administration for turning a blind eye to the blatant violation of model code of conduct by the ruling BJD leaders during campaigning in the Dhamnagar bypoll. After submitting a memorandum to CEO SK Lohani, State BJP president Samir Mohanty told a media conference that the former has miserably failed in his duty in ensuring a free and fair poll by not taking action against the BJD leaders for offering monetary inducements to the voters. Mohanty said a BJD worker made an announcement during a party workers meet at Dhamnagar that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give `1 crore each to every panchayat that votes for BJD. The announcement was made in the presence of Rural Development Minister Pritiranjan Ghadei, Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo, Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairperson Sangram Paikray, Zilla Parishad vice-president Tunibala Biswal and many other local leaders. “This gross violation of model code of conduct was not only highlighted in the media but the BJP submitted a video clip and other evidence to the CEO. Surprisingly, neither the CEO or the Bhadrak Collector who is now officiating as the election officer is not taking any action,” Mohanty said. Leading a delegation of the BJP leaders to the CEO, Mohanty urged Lohani to take action within 48 hours as per suitable section of the IPC and the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and bar these leaders from campaigning failing which the party will be forced to take the matter to the Election Commission of India and explore legal action against the CEO. He further said that the CEO is keeping mum despite repeated complaints from the BJP against the misuse of women self help groups and other field level workers of Mission Shakti department for alleged distribution of money to the voters.Earlier, BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantasinghar had met the CEO demanding arrest of those involved in cash distribution at Dhamnagar Assembly constituency.