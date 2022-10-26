Home States Odisha

Opposition attacks govt over felling of 3k trees at Dhauli Shanti Stupa

However, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda maintained that the allegations are baseless.

Published: 26th October 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Controversy surrounds the golden jubilee celebrations of Shanti Stupa at Dhauli as Opposition alleged that 3,000 trees were cut for the beautification of the site. The golden jubilee celebrations will be attended by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 28.

Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray targeted the State government on Tuesday and said that the trees which were felled did not come within the beautification area. He claimed that the trees axed were planted long back during the tenure of Harekrushna Mahatab when he was the legislator from Jatni. At that time, the Shanti Stupa came under Jatni Assembly constituency.

BJP’s Bhubaneswar district president Babu Singh also raised the issue and announced that the party will raise its voice against the felling of trees. However, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Panda maintained that the allegations are baseless. He claimed that only 40 trees were trimmed and not uprooted.
Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had visited the site on Sunday along with the Minister and senior officials to review the progress of the preparatory work for the golden jubilee celebrations. 

Major works included examination of the structural stability of the Stupa, structural grouting, micro concreting, widening and flooring of the front platform, construction of pavement pathway on both sides of the Stupa, landscaping, water proofing of the Stupa and peripheral site development. Most of the works have been completed.The golden jubilee celebrations will be held for two days from October 27. There will be a peace march on October 27.

