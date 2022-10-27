Campaign to create buzz ahead of Hockey WC

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: For the uninitiated, tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, known as cradle of hockey has not only produced nearly 75 junior and senior international players, the Rourkela-based Panposh Sports Hostel (PSH) alone accounts for 67 including 10 of seven hockey Olympians from Sundargarh. Few know that Peter Tirkey was the first from Sundargarh to participate in the junior World Cup.

With the objective of highlighting the lesser known facts on Sundargarh’s contribution to Indian Hockey, the district administration, in the run up to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, has launched a campaign and series ‘Pride of Sundargarh’.

Launched 100 days prior to the inauguration of the showpiece event on January 13, 2023, the campaign aims at informing and refreshing hockey facts and simultaneously creating enthusiasm among the hockey lovers and general public for the mega event.

Sources informed, the series ‘Pride of Sundagarh’ with informative and inspirational facts celebrating the success, achievements and contributions of the past and existing players is being posted on social media platforms to keep people engaged. A quiz titled ‘Sundagarh Hockey Quiz’ has also started.

With hockey being a way of life for the rural population of Sundargarh, especially the tribal Christians, the World Cup is being touted to bring a change in the urban population’s outlook towards the game. Hockey India President and hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, who rose from a non-descript village Saunamora in Balishankara block of Sundargarh, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s love and vision for hockey is making it possible for Rourkela to co-host the mega event at a venue with 20,000-odd spectators. “The social media campaigns and series would go a long way in making the sport popular among all sections of the society,” he said.

