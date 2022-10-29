Ekamra Kshetra plan to come up soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Work on Ekamra Kshetra heritage development may begin soon with the State Government floating a tender to implement the project after an approval by the National Monuments Authority.Officials in Odisha Bridge and Construction Company (OBCC) informed that the tender for the first phase work will be opened next month. In the first phase, a 2.8 km long four-lane road will be constructed from Badhei Banka Chhack to Rath Road which will serve as the outer access road for the project.

Besides, construction of Lingaraj Entry plaza, Ananta Basudev plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Heritage Park (earlier proposed as cultural plaza) and Kedar Gouri plaza will be taken up by OBCC. The work also includes installation of hydraulic bollards on Bindu Sagar road from Chari Chhack to Uttareswar Ghat road to stop vehicular movement on the stretch. Complete pedestrianisation of the Bindu Sagar road stretch (Kotithirtheswar lane-Sital Sasthi-Taleswar Chhack-Kedar Gauri temple stretch) is also being planned. An expenditure of Rs 126 crore will be incurred in the first phase.

BHUBANESWAR: Work on Ekamra Kshetra heritage development may begin soon with the State Government floating a tender to implement the project after an approval by the National Monuments Authority.Officials in Odisha Bridge and Construction Company (OBCC) informed that the tender for the first phase work will be opened next month. In the first phase, a 2.8 km long four-lane road will be constructed from Badhei Banka Chhack to Rath Road which will serve as the outer access road for the project. Besides, construction of Lingaraj Entry plaza, Ananta Basudev plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Heritage Park (earlier proposed as cultural plaza) and Kedar Gouri plaza will be taken up by OBCC. The work also includes installation of hydraulic bollards on Bindu Sagar road from Chari Chhack to Uttareswar Ghat road to stop vehicular movement on the stretch. Complete pedestrianisation of the Bindu Sagar road stretch (Kotithirtheswar lane-Sital Sasthi-Taleswar Chhack-Kedar Gauri temple stretch) is also being planned. An expenditure of Rs 126 crore will be incurred in the first phase.